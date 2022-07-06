Skip to main content

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder: Stream NBA Summer League, TV Channel, Start Time

Chet Holmgren dazzled in his summer league debut. How will he top that against a sturdy Grizzlies frontcourt? Find out on Wednesday.

In his first taste of NBA action, No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren filled up the stat sheet and showcased why the Thunder coveted his game so much. They take on the Grizzlies here in their second game, giving Holmgren more opportunities to block shots and show off his game.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder today:

Game Date: July 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

When the final buzzer sounded, Holmgren finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, six blocks and four assists to lead his team to a 21-point win.

He looked smooth in all facets of the game, pulling up from three, creating off the bounce and causing havoc on defense and in the open court. It is just one game and a summer league game to boot, but Holmgren looks like he is going to fit right in at the NBA level.

Josh Giddey went for 14 points and 11 assists while rookies Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams combined for 29 points and 15 rebounds.

Memphis won its first game over the 76ers in a more competitive battle with rookie Jake LaRavia going for 13 points in his debut.

This should be a fun matchup with several young athletes looking to make a name for themselves on teams that are on the rise in the western conference.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18642353
