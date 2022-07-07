How to Watch Thunder vs. 76ers

Chet Holmgren is back in action for the Oklahoma City Thunder as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

The Thunder have started off Summer League action in Utah looking like a team that has some of the best young talent in the NBA. They won both of their games so far, behind fantastic play from second-year playmaker Josh Giddey and rookie phenomenon Chet Holmgren. They take on the 76ers today, another team with an impressive array of young talent.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: July 7, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Josh Giddey casually put up a summer league triple-double in 27 minutes with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the win against the Grizzlies.

Through two games, Giddey is averaging 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. No. 2 overall pick Holmgren has been as advertised so far. He is averaging 17.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 4.0 blocks per game.

The two Williams rookies, Jalen and Jaylin, are combining for 17.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Philadelphia is 1-1 in the summer league and look to play spoilers for Holmgren, Giddey and this exciting young Oklahoma City team.

