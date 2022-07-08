How to Watch Nets vs. Bucks: Stream NBA Summer League Live

The Nets bring their drama and woes to Las Vegas to take on the Bucks in summer league action on Friday.

Neither the Nets nor Bucks are bringing a lottery pick to Las Vegas for NBA summer league but Milwaukee does have a first-round pick in MarJon Beauchamp that it will get a look at. Brooklyn did not have a first-round pick but does have Cam Thomas, who is a must-watch performer with how he can score and take over a game.

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Milwaukee has to be excited to get Beauchamp into the rotation as the athletic, long wing has the potential to make an impact on both ends of the floor. He is an above-the-rim athlete that attacks without fear in the mold of a Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In his one season with the Ignite, Beauchamp finished as the team's third-leading scorer with 15.1 points per game and added 5.8 rebounds in 32.7 minutes per game.

He shot 46% from the floor, primarily making his impact in the paint, in transition and attacking the rim.

On the other side, Thomas was the star of 2021 NBA summer league as he finished as the leading scorer with 27.0 points per game in four games, shooting 36% from three.

Next season, depending on what happens with Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving trades and Ben Simmons' recovery, Thomas might be a very important part of the Brooklyn rotation.

