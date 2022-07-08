Skip to main content

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Bulls: Stream NBA Summer League, TV Channel, Start Time

Las Vegas Summer League continues with the Mavericks and Bulls squaring off today.

NBA Summer League is different for each team. The Mavericks are poised to make a run at the NBA Finals next season with Luka Doncic and their improved defense under Jason Kidd, while the Bulls are looking to get healthy for a potential run in the playoffs themselves. Neither team drafted in the lottery this year, but they have some young talent they are keeping an eye on today.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Chicago added to their guard depth with Arizona prospect Dalen Terry in the 2022 NBA Draft.

For Chicago, they are getting their first look post-draft at Terry, an athletic wing prospect that was a part of a very successful Wildcat offense in college. During his two seasons in college, Terry averaged 10.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals per 40 minutes on 48-35-68 splits in 63 games.

Hardy brings them depth on the perimeter after losing Jalen Brunsen in free agency to the Knicks. He got a brief NBA education playing with the G League Ignite last season and should be more NBA-ready than most traditional freshmen out of college.

