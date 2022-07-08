How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Stream NBA Summer League Live

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nuggets bring two rookies, Christian Braun and Peyton Watson, to NBA summer league as they start off against the Timberwolves on Friday night.

The Nuggets have the reigning two-time MVP in Nikola Jokic pacing the offense, which means adding wing athletes that can shoot and score, like Christian Braun, and can defend and attack, like Peyton Watson, is how they play to build a championship roster. They are getting Jamal Murray and potentially Michael Porter Jr. back as well to make Denver the biggest wildcard of the season this summer.

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

This summer, Braun and Watson have the opportunity to show the coaching staff they are ready to compete at the NBA level and contribute to a contender.

Over the past two seasons, Denver has won 65.2% and 58.5% of its games with patchwork veterans filling in the roster and closing out playoff games with the likes of Austin Rivers, Facundo Campazzo and others in crunch time.

Someone like Braun theoretically gives Denver a big guard or wing that can shoot, defend and is not afraid of the moment.

In three seasons and 101 games with the Jayhawks, Braun averaged 14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per 40 minutes.

He will be a fun new toy for Jokic to unlock and utilize next season.

For Minnesota, it will look to see how Wendell Moore Jr. fits into its rotation after acquiring him in a draft-day trade from the Thunder.

How To Watch

July
8
2022

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
