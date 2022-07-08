How to Watch Warriors vs Knicks: Stream NBA Summer League Live

Will the Golden State Warriors get their four young athletes on the court today against the New York Knicks in NBA Summer League action?

All eyes this summer are going to be on the Golden State Warriors and their four young athletes, third-year big man James Wiseman, second-year wings Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody and rookie big man Patrick Baldwin Jr. All four are on the summer league roster and will be huge pieces to the NBA Champions defense next season. They take on the New York Knicks and their young stars, Miles McBride and Quentin Grimes today.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Second-year athletes Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody were electric in their brief action in the G League last season:

Last season the Golden State youngsters did not get on the court a lot, but they received an education from the veterans and sat on the bench all the way until the confetti fell for them as champions.

When they got on the court in the G League for the Santa Cruz Warriors, they were unstoppable. The team won and nobody could handle them, especially Moody.

In four games he averaged 31.8 points, and went 30+ in three straight games with a 27-point game in there for good measure.

Golden State is going to be looking to the young wings to help fill in the gaps after free agency took some of their veteran role players. Getting their momentum going here at the NBA Summer League will be the start of that process.

In two games with Santa Cruz, Wiseman put up 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and looked to have his legs underneath him.

