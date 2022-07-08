How to Watch Warriors vs Knicks: Stream NBA Summer League Live

Skip to main content

How to Watch Warriors vs Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Will the Golden State Warriors get their four young athletes on the court today against the New York Knicks in NBA Summer League action?

All eyes this summer are going to be on the Golden State Warriors and their four young athletes, third-year big man James Wiseman, second-year wings Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody and rookie big man Patrick Baldwin Jr. All four are on the summer league roster and will be huge pieces to the NBA Champions defense next season. They take on the New York Knicks and their young stars, Miles McBride and Quentin Grimes today.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Second-year athletes Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody were electric in their brief action in the G League last season:

Last season the Golden State youngsters did not get on the court a lot, but they received an education from the veterans and sat on the bench all the way until the confetti fell for them as champions.

When they got on the court in the G League for the Santa Cruz Warriors, they were unstoppable. The team won and nobody could handle them, especially Moody.

In four games he averaged 31.8 points, and went 30+ in three straight games with a 27-point game in there for good measure.

Golden State is going to be looking to the young wings to help fill in the gaps after free agency took some of their veteran role players. Getting their momentum going here at the NBA Summer League will be the start of that process.

In two games with Santa Cruz, Wiseman put up 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and looked to have his legs underneath him.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
8
2022

NBA Summer League: Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nickelodeon
entertainment

How to Watch Star Trek: Prodigy, Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbina30 seconds ago
Jul 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates win with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Cardinals: Stream MLB Live, Online, TV

By Adam Childs30 seconds ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch Run 4 the Roses Classic: Stream Basketball Live, TV

By Kristofer Habbas30 seconds ago
Jul 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) celebrates with shortstop Javier Baez (middle) and left fielder Robbie Grossman (left) after scoring a run during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at White Sox: Stream MLB Live, Online, TV

By Adam Childs30 seconds ago
imago1005375387h (2)
Liga MX

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Tigres: Stream Soccer Live, TV

By Christine Brown30 seconds ago
pistons knicks summer league
NBA

How to Watch Warriors vs Knicks: Stream NBA Summer League Live

By Kristofer Habbas30 seconds ago
college soccer
Canadian Premier League Soccer

How to Watch Forge FC vs. York United FC: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth30 minutes ago
May 22, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch DC United at Philadelphia Union: Stream Live, TV

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
Jul 6, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Yankees center fielders Aaron Hicks (31) and Aaron Judge (right) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Both players hit a grand slams in the game. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy