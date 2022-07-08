How to Watch Suns vs. Lakers: Stream NBA Summer League, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Suns vs. Lakers: Live Stream NBA Summer League, TV Channel, Start Time

The Lakers take on the Suns in NBA summer league on Friday as both teams are surrounded by Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving rumors.

Neither the Phoenix Suns nor the Los Angeles Lakers had a pick in the first round of last month's draft, but that doesn't mean their rosters in the summer league in Las Vegas don't provide some intrigue. Los Angeles, in particular, has a couple of big names heading to the desert.

How to Watch NBA Summer League, Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers Summer League game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Phoenix will be getting its first taste of summer competition on Friday night with a roster mostly comprised of undrafted rookies, as the Suns didn't have a pick in the draft. Power forward Ish Wainright, who played in 45 games last season, leads the Phoenix roster.

The Suns' most experienced player is wing Louis King, who played 26 games with the Pistons and Kings over the last three seasons after entering the 2019 draft class after his freshman season at Oregon.

The Lakers will have second-round pick Max Christie, a shooting guard from Michigan State, available. Center Jay Huff, who was on a two-way contract with L.A. until he was waived in mid-January, is back for another look and Mason Jones, a wing who finished last season on a two-way deal, will get playing time.

Then there are the legacies. Shareef O'Neal, a 22-year-old big from LSU, is the son of Laker legend Shaquille O'Neal, while Scotty Pippen Jr., a guard, is the son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen.

The Lakers played in the California Classic in San Francisco prior to going to Las Vegas and were 2-1.

