How to Watch Rockets vs. Magic

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jabari Smith and his Rockets take on Paolo Banchero and the Magic on Thursday night in summer league action.

The Las Vegas NBA summer league kicks off in a huge way with the No. 1 overall pick taking on the No. 3 pick in Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith. As the 2022 NBA draft cycled towards the end, the common perception was that Smith would go first but the Magic shocked the league to the favor of the Rockets and Thunder as everyone got the prospect they wanted most.

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic today:

Game Date: July 7, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

In his one season at Duke, Banchero averaged 20.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 39 games on 47-34-73 percent splits per 40 minutes. He was an offensive beast all season as the Blue Devils fell in the final four to North Carolina.

He comes in as the most NBA-ready prospect on the offensive end and from a physical perspective.

Orlando also features R.J. Hampton as the duo will get the opportunity to grow some chemistry together this summer.

On the other side, Smith averaged 23.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game on 43-42-80 percent shooting splits in 34 games for Auburn.

He is joined by fellow rookies TyTy Washington Jr. and Tari Eason, along with second-year players Josh Christopher, Daisnen Nix and Usman Garuba.

Both teams are going to be exciting and full of young, athletic prospects that symbolize the future of their organizations.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
7
2022

Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18641602
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at Mariners: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_18587010
NBA

How to Watch Rockets vs. Magic

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
P3IC3VPODJCSBL5OXJRKKEPDNI
entertainment

How to Watch Fatal Flaw Series Premiere

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
149651_9246
entertainment

How to Watch Good Trouble Mid-Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_18646542
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Dodgers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
download
entertainment

How to Watch Terror Lake Drive Series Premiere

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Brian Harman plays his shot from the 10th tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brian Harman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Jason Kokrak plays a shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Kokrak at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Jun 15, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Mackenzie Hughes plays from the rough on the seventh hole during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Mackenzie Hughes at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy