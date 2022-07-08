How to Watch Rockets vs. Magic

Jabari Smith and his Rockets take on Paolo Banchero and the Magic on Thursday night in summer league action.

The Las Vegas NBA summer league kicks off in a huge way with the No. 1 overall pick taking on the No. 3 pick in Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith. As the 2022 NBA draft cycled towards the end, the common perception was that Smith would go first but the Magic shocked the league to the favor of the Rockets and Thunder as everyone got the prospect they wanted most.

In his one season at Duke, Banchero averaged 20.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 39 games on 47-34-73 percent splits per 40 minutes. He was an offensive beast all season as the Blue Devils fell in the final four to North Carolina.

He comes in as the most NBA-ready prospect on the offensive end and from a physical perspective.

Orlando also features R.J. Hampton as the duo will get the opportunity to grow some chemistry together this summer.

On the other side, Smith averaged 23.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game on 43-42-80 percent shooting splits in 34 games for Auburn.

He is joined by fellow rookies TyTy Washington Jr. and Tari Eason, along with second-year players Josh Christopher, Daisnen Nix and Usman Garuba.

Both teams are going to be exciting and full of young, athletic prospects that symbolize the future of their organizations.

