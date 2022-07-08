Skip to main content

How to Watch Spurs vs. Cavaliers: Stream NBA Summer League, TV Channel, Start Time

Jeremy Sochan looks to make an impact for the Spurs against the Cavaliers on Friday in summer league action.

The San Antonio Spurs have fully leaned into a rebuild and their young players after trading Dejounte Murray for picks. They enter NBA summer league with five of their rotation players and take on the Cleveland Cavaliers who have their direction plotted out thanks to having a young star in Darius Garland, and a developing young team out in the eastern conference.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Overall, San Antonio is breaking in three first-round picks after taking Jeremy Sochan with its lottery pick and adding in Blake Wesley and Malaki Branham as well.

The potential homerun pick is Sochan, who is not projected to be a star but rather a star in his role as a stat-sheet stuffer and do-the-little-things wing. He has a lot of Draymond Green to his game as a defender and playmaker who plays bigger than his listed height.

For Cleveland, it brings in Evan Mobley’s brother, Isaiah, who made a name for himself in his one year without his brother at USC.

Mobley also has the do-it-all style: Without being great at one thing, he does everything very well. Ochai Agbaji comes in as its top pick in the first round as an NBA-ready shooter to help bring some offense from the wing.

NBA

