How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pistons

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 Las Vegas summer league is here with the Trail Blazers and the Pistons in action on Thursday.

Both the Blazers and Rockets are coming out of the 2022 NBA draft with young, athletic talents that could alter the future. For Portland, that's Shaedon Sharpe and for Detroit, that's Jaden Ivey. The athletic guards bring a punch to teams that already have their leaders and are trying to climb back into the playoff picture.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Last season was a colossal disappointment for Portland as ig saw every player either fall due to injury and surgery or move on to a new team via trade.

They are building around veteran All-NBA guard Damian Lillard along with Jusuf Nurkic and rising star Anfernee Simons.

This summer, Portland gets its first look at Sharpe, who has not played since high school after being recruited by Kentucky and joining the Wildcats for a season where he did not play. Sharpe has the type of attackingand athletic skills on the perimeter that can complement Lillard.

On the other side for Detroit, things are coming together quite nicely.

The Pistons have their engine in Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft who will be on the summer league roster along with third rotation players Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey.

Ivey played two seasons at Purdue where he averaged 20.8 points, 3.6 assists and 6.0 rebounds per 40 minutes in 59 games on 44-32-74 percent shooting splits.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
8
2022

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16560563
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pistons

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 6, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte (4) strikes a pose after hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb San Franicsco Giants At Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 6, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte (4) strikes a pose after hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb San Franicsco Giants At Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
DeWanna Bonner Sun WNBA
WNBA

How to Watch Storm at Sparks

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Jul 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates the win with Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) reacts after striking out with a runner on third base against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) waits in the on deck circle during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy