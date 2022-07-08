How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pistons

The 2022 Las Vegas summer league is here with the Trail Blazers and the Pistons in action on Thursday.

Both the Blazers and Rockets are coming out of the 2022 NBA draft with young, athletic talents that could alter the future. For Portland, that's Shaedon Sharpe and for Detroit, that's Jaden Ivey. The athletic guards bring a punch to teams that already have their leaders and are trying to climb back into the playoff picture.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Last season was a colossal disappointment for Portland as ig saw every player either fall due to injury and surgery or move on to a new team via trade.

They are building around veteran All-NBA guard Damian Lillard along with Jusuf Nurkic and rising star Anfernee Simons.

This summer, Portland gets its first look at Sharpe, who has not played since high school after being recruited by Kentucky and joining the Wildcats for a season where he did not play. Sharpe has the type of attackingand athletic skills on the perimeter that can complement Lillard.

On the other side for Detroit, things are coming together quite nicely.

The Pistons have their engine in Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft who will be on the summer league roster along with third rotation players Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey.

Ivey played two seasons at Purdue where he averaged 20.8 points, 3.6 assists and 6.0 rebounds per 40 minutes in 59 games on 44-32-74 percent shooting splits.

