Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Celtics and Heat will match up at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas today for some NBA Summer League action.

Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference will send their NBA Summer League rosters to Las Vegas today. The Celtics and Heat each have several young, promising prospects that will take the court this evening.

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Live Stream: You can stream Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat on fuboTV: Start Your Free Trial Today!

Boston will send out its recent second-round pick in JD Davison today. A promising guard out of Alabama, he’s got the talent to be a player that should have been a first-rounder.

From there, Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas will be returning to the court in a Celtics uniform. Boston is primed for another NBA Finals run with its stacked roster, meaning guys on this summer league squad will have to impress to get minutes in the regular season.

Miami will boast its first-round selection in Nikola Jovic on Saturday. He looked great in the California Classic earlier this month and now has another chance to showcase his talent.

The Heat also have two solid young bigs in Orlando Robinson and Omer Yurtseven. These two form perhaps the most dominant, physical center duo in all summer league.

This Miami roster has a ton of size, which could be a difficult matchup for Boston.

Regional restrictions may apply.

May 29, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and forward Sam Hauser (30) celebrate after the Celtics beat the Miami Heat in game seven of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
