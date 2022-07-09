How to Watch Clippers vs. Grizzlies

The Grizzlies open their Vegas summer league against the Clippers when the two teams meet on Saturday night.

The NBA2K23 Summer League begins for both the Clippers and Grizzlies tonight in Las Vegas as the Clippers get their first look at 20-year-old Moussa Diabate, who they selected No. 43 overall in last month’s NBA draft. The Grizzlies played three games in Salt Lake City before coming to Sin City and are getting their young core more time together on the floor.

Grizzlies rookie forward Kenny Lofton, Jr. scored a game-high 19 points on 8-of-17 shooting Wednesday against Oklahoma City. Lofton was a first-team All-Conference USA selection in 2022 after he averaged 16.5 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per game for Louisiana Tech.

Diabate, the 21-year-old center out of France, played one season for Juwan Howard at Michigan averaging 9.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game with the Wolverines. The former McDonalds All-American was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team in 2022.

The Clippers have a promising group of rookies in Las Vegas including forward Justin Bean who averaged 17.4 points per game his senior year at Utah State and guard Michael Devoe who started 106 games in four seasons at Georgia Tech winning the 2021 ACC Tournament MVP award.

