How to Watch Hawks vs. Jazz

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NBA2K23 summer league kicks off for the Hawks as they face the Jazz in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada, the NBA2K23 summer league gets underway, showcasing players from last month’s NBA draft, including the first look at AJ Griffin and Tyrese Martin with the Hawks. The Jazz hosted their own summer league event prior to heading to Vegas but have found a group of young players including former Baylor guard Jared Butler.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream the Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz game with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Butler, in his second NBA season, posted 22 points in Thursday’s loss to the Grizzlies, knocked down four three-pointers while collecting seven rebounds and dishing out seven assists. Brazilian forward Bruno Caboclo and former Virginia Tech star Justin Robinson both posted double-figure scoring marks in summer league action this year as they vie for roster spots. 

Forward AJ Griffin averaged 10.4 points per game in his lone season at Duke before being taken No. 16 overall by the Hawks in the NBA draft in June. Griffin scored 22 points in his first start with the Blue Devils at Wake Forest then posted a career-high 27 points in a win at North Carolina.

Martin spent two seasons at Rhode Island before transferring to UCONN prior to the 2020 season. Martin was selected 51st overall in the draft by the Warriors and then traded to the Hawks in a draft-night swap.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18632997
MLS

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at FC Cincinnati

By Christine Brownjust now
USATSI_18632953
MLS

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes at Toronto FC

By Christine Brownjust now
USATSI_18666533
NBA

How to Watch Hawks vs. Jazz

By Brandon Rushjust now
pumas
Soccer

How to Watch León vs. Pumas UNAM

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Jul 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrate after the Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Yankees at Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Massey15 minutes ago
Jul 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants Wilmer Flores (41) reacts after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mlb Giants At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Jul 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants Wilmer Flores (41) reacts after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mlb Giants At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop baseman C.J. Abrams (top, center) and left fielder Jurickson Profar (bottom) react after colliding during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Padres

By Evan Massey30 minutes ago
imago1012693137h
CFL Football

How to Watch Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Lions

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy