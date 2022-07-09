How to Watch Hawks vs. Jazz

The NBA2K23 summer league kicks off for the Hawks as they face the Jazz in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada, the NBA2K23 summer league gets underway, showcasing players from last month’s NBA draft, including the first look at AJ Griffin and Tyrese Martin with the Hawks. The Jazz hosted their own summer league event prior to heading to Vegas but have found a group of young players including former Baylor guard Jared Butler.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Butler, in his second NBA season, posted 22 points in Thursday’s loss to the Grizzlies, knocked down four three-pointers while collecting seven rebounds and dishing out seven assists. Brazilian forward Bruno Caboclo and former Virginia Tech star Justin Robinson both posted double-figure scoring marks in summer league action this year as they vie for roster spots.

Forward AJ Griffin averaged 10.4 points per game in his lone season at Duke before being taken No. 16 overall by the Hawks in the NBA draft in June. Griffin scored 22 points in his first start with the Blue Devils at Wake Forest then posted a career-high 27 points in a win at North Carolina.

Martin spent two seasons at Rhode Island before transferring to UCONN prior to the 2020 season. Martin was selected 51st overall in the draft by the Warriors and then traded to the Hawks in a draft-night swap.

