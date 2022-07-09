Magic vs. Kings stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Paolo Banchero is back in action against Keegan Murray as the Orlando Magic take on the Sacramento Kings today.

Paolo Banchero, the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, already took care of the third overall pick and now focuses on the fourth overall pick in Keegan Murray as the Magic take on the Kings. 

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Banchero scored 17 points in his NBA Summer League debut as he took on number three overall pick Jabari Smith head-to-head.

In his first game, Banchero scored 17 points but also contributed all through the stat sheet with six assists, four rebounds and a steal. Jabari Smith had a quieter night but still finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists on 4-10 shooting.

He looked good with second-year playmaker R.J. Hampton who added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Murray is getting on the court for the first time in Las Vegas after playing great in the California Classic, averaging 19.7 points, eight rebounds and 1.3 steals per game on 51-44-100 splits into three games.

The two forwards come into the NBA with the ability to score on all three levels as the most complete and NBA-ready talents at the power forward position.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
9
2022

NBA Summer League: Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 7, 2018; St. Louis, MO, USA; Jorge Campillo plays his fairway shot from the 18th hole during Tuesdays practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch Barbasol Championship, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas56 seconds ago
Jun 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates with Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Brewers

By Evan Massey56 seconds ago
USATSI_18646367
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox

By Rafael Urbina56 seconds ago
Jul 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) beats the tag of Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) to score a run during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Diamondbacks

By Evan Massey56 seconds ago
Jul 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz (14) reacts after hitting an RBI double during the second inning in front of New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Miami Marlins at New York Mets stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Massey56 seconds ago
Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler (9) and forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Magic vs. Kings stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas56 seconds ago
USATSI_18663737
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Reds

By Brandon Rush56 seconds ago
Jul 8, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) reacts after advancing to third base against Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Astros at Athletics stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Massey56 seconds ago
Mar 13, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and forward Georges Niang (20) guard Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during. Agree throw attempt in the fourth quarter of the game at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors vs 76ers

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy