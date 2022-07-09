Magic vs. Kings stream: Watch online, TV channel

Paolo Banchero is back in action against Keegan Murray as the Orlando Magic take on the Sacramento Kings today.

Paolo Banchero, the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, already took care of the third overall pick and now focuses on the fourth overall pick in Keegan Murray as the Magic take on the Kings.

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Banchero scored 17 points in his NBA Summer League debut as he took on number three overall pick Jabari Smith head-to-head.

In his first game, Banchero scored 17 points but also contributed all through the stat sheet with six assists, four rebounds and a steal. Jabari Smith had a quieter night but still finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists on 4-10 shooting.

He looked good with second-year playmaker R.J. Hampton who added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Murray is getting on the court for the first time in Las Vegas after playing great in the California Classic, averaging 19.7 points, eight rebounds and 1.3 steals per game on 51-44-100 splits into three games.

The two forwards come into the NBA with the ability to score on all three levels as the most complete and NBA-ready talents at the power forward position.

