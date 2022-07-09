How to Watch Pistons vs. Wizards

A handful of lottery picks will be on the court today in Las Vegas when the Pistons meet the Wizards in summer league action.

In an evening matchup between the Wizards and Pistons at Thomas & Mack Center, quite a few of the NBA’s rising young stars will take the court. In fact, two of the top guards in last month’s draft will go head-to-head.

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards Today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: You can stream Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards on fuboTV: Start Your Free Trial Today!

The Wizards just signed Bradley Beal to a massive extension, meaning he’s committed to staying in Washington... for now. One of his sidekicks in the incoming season will be guard Johnny Davis.

After being taken No. 10 overall in last month’s draft, Davis is set to be a key piece of Washington’s backcourt. Today’s game will be one of the first looks fans get of him at the NBA level.

Detroit landed two players in the lottery of the 2022 NBA draft with Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. This young duo has connected from the beginning, setting up a ferocious alley-oop slam on the opening play of the Pistons’ first summer league game.

Outside of those two, this is a big event for Killian Hayes. If he’s not able to contribute in the upcoming season for Detroit, he may not live up to the hype of being a former top-10 pick.

Day three of NBA summer league in Las Vegas has several marquee matchups, including this one between Detroit and Washington.

Regional restrictions may apply.