How to Watch Thunder vs. Rockets

The second and third picks in last months NBA draft face off in Vegas summer league action when the Thunder face the Rockets.

Tonight, the Thunder make their NBA2K23 Summer League debut with second overall pick Chet Holmgren who made an electric debut in Salt Lake City earlier this week. Third overall pick Jabari Smith as well as 29th pick TyTy Washington highlight the Rockets roster at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets game with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Holmgren dazzled earlier this week in his first game in an OKC jersey posting 23 points, seven rebounds and six blocked shots against the Jazz. Holmgren was a consensus second-team All-American in his only season at Gonzaga, averaging 14.1 points per game for the Bulldogs and taking home the West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year awards.

The Rockets got their first look at Smith on Thursday night when he posted 10 points while pulling down seven rebounds in his first game as a pro.

Josh Christopher, in his second season out of Arizona State, led all scorers in the Summer League opener with 22 points on 7-of-18 shooting while adding three blocks.

Thunder guard Josh Giddey has scored in double figures in all three Summer League games he has played this week.

Regional restrictions may apply.