How to Watch Raptors vs 76ers

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rookie Christian Koloko and the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA Summer League action today.

The first round of the playoffs last season saw the 76ers take down the plucky, overachieving Raptors in the four/five matchup. They are both tweaking and adjusting things, starting with the NBA Draft, then free agency and now here in the NBA Summer League.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Philadelphia is coming off a wild win in the final moments over the Thunder as they pulled out the 80-79 win:

This summer Philadelphia gets to look at a group of young talent that were a part of their G League affiliate in Paul Reed, Jaden Springer and Isaiah Joe.

All three bring a different dynamic to the court with Reed showing his ability to play inside-out as a big man scoring 22.3 points, grabbing 13.4 rebounds, blocking 1.7 shots and shooting 40.6% from three (6.9 attempts per game) last season with the Blue Coats.

Reed is the biggest potential NBA contributor with his game to come off the bench and help fill a role around Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tobias Harris and a budding Tyrese Maxey.

On the other side for Toronto, they are in the midst of Kevin Durant trade talks which could rock their roster and change their trajectory.

The main young talent that they are previewing this season is rookie Christain Koloko who averaged 16.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per 40 minutes on 59% shooting in three years in college.

The seven footer opens some line-up opportunities for Toronto as they seek the right mix for a second NBA Championship. 

How To Watch

July
9
2022

NBA Summer League: Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Mar 13, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and forward Georges Niang (20) guard Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during. Agree throw attempt in the fourth quarter of the game at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors vs 76ers

