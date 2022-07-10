How to Watch Bulls vs. Knicks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bulls and Knicks will face off on Sunday in an intriguing NBA summer league matchup.

After a short period of time since the NBA Finals that has felt like an eternity, the league is back on live TV with summer league action. Fans could not have been more ready to watch basketball again after what has already been a crazy offseason. One intriguing game to watch today will feature the Bulls and Knicks facing off.

How to Watch the Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks Today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live stream Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In their first summer league game, the Bulls ended up coming through with a wild 100-99 overtime win over the Mavericks. Chicago was led by Marko Simonovic, who scored 27 points to go along with 13 rebounds and three blocks. He will be an intriguing name to keep an eye on today as well.

On the other side of the court, the Knicks also won their first game. New York knocked off the Warriors by a final score of 101-88. Quentin Grimes put together a masterful performance for the Knicks in that game, scoring 24 points and dishing out eight assists.

Both of these teams are loaded with intriguing young talent. Fans will thoroughly enjoy taking the time to watch this one. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the victory.

