How to Watch Hornets vs. Lakers

The Hornets and Lakers will square off on Sunday in NBA summer league action on Sunday featuring Scotty Pippen Jr.

Coming into summer league play, there was a lot more excitement than there has been in recent years for fans of the Hornets and Lakers. Putting to bed a very disappointing season last year and starting fresh this year was much needed. Now, they will face off against each other today.

How to Watch the Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA TV

Live stream the Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

For the Hornets, they are looking to record their first Summer League win. In their first game, they fell to the Pacers by a final score of 96-84. Charlotte was led in that game by rookie Bryce McGowens, who scored 17 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists.

On the other side of this matchup, the Lakers lost to the Suns in their first game by a final score of 104-84. Los Angeles would love to get in the win column tonight. Against the Suns, Scotty Pippen Jr. was the go-to guy for the Lakers, scoring 19 points to go along with four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. There will be plenty of young talent to watch on both sides of the court. Make sure to tune in to see which team picks up their first Summer League win tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.