How to Watch Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers: Live Stream NBA Summer League, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pelicans take on the Trail Blazers in NBA Summer League on Saturday.

NBA Summer League action continues on Saturday as the Pelicans and Trail Blazers face off at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV. The Trail Blazers are coming off of an 81-78 loss on Thursday to the Pistons, while New Orleans will be opening its Summer League account with the game against Portland on Saturday.

How to Watch NBA Summer League, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers, Today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The biggest takeaway for Portland on Thursday was the fact that Shaedon Sharpe lasted only five minutes and 33 seconds in his debut with the Trail Blazers after leaving the game with a shoulder injury. The No. 7 pick in the June 23 NBA draft ended the night with just two points and a turnover in the short time he was out there.

Guard Keon Johnson, meanwhile, led the team with 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting to go along with three rebounds and a couple of assists in the loss. The Trail Blazers now face the Pelicans on Saturday to continue the NBA Summer League action in Las Vegas.

