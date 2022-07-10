How to Watch Nuggets vs. Cavaliers

The Nuggets and Cavaliers are set to square off on Sunday afternoon in summer league action featuring Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji.

With the 2022 NBA summer league now firing on all cylinders, fans have gotten to see a lot of great basketball back on TV already. Plenty of great young players have been making their debuts and the league is in a very good place from a young talent perspective. One game to watch today will feature the Nuggets taking on the Cavaliers.

How to Watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN U

The Nuggets are a team that will be looking to get over the hump and into serious NBA Finals contention this season. Led by Nikola Jokic, the sky is the limit for the way this roster is set up. In their last game, the Nuggets ended up losing the Timberwolves by a final score of 85-78 but were led by Christian Braun who scored 18 points.

On the other side of this matchup, the Cavaliers are looking to contend in the East. They are coming off of a 99-90 win over the Spurs in their last game. Cleveland saw RJ Nemhard Jr. lead the way with 20 points, while rookie Ochai Agbaji scored 16 points.

These two teams are both loaded with young talent. This should be a very fun game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see which squad pulls out the win.

