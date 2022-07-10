How to Watch Pacers vs. Kings

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Keegan Murray and the Kings look to rebound against the Pacers in NBA summer league on Sunday.

Two top-10 picks from the 2022 NBA Ddaft take the court in Keegan Murray for the Kings and Bennedict Mathurin of the Pacers at the Las Vegas NBA summer league. Both young stars have played lights out in summer league action showing a bright future for their teams for next season starting this summer.

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

In three games at the California Classic, Murray led all scorers there with 19.7 points and then added in 20 points in the first game in Las Vegas.

He has shown the ability to score at all three levels, especially from three as the forward will step onto a team next season with playoff aspirations led by their two fringe star talents in De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

On the other side for Indiana, Mathurin went for 23 points and four rebounds on 56-50-100 percent shooting splits.

Second-year rotation players Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson also join Mathurin and fellow rookie Andrew Nembhard for Indiana as they lean into their rebuild.

