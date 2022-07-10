How to Watch 76ers vs Nets

Two Eastern Conference powers will face off in Las Vegas Summer League today as the 76ers take on the Nets.

For the Nets and 76ers, finding quality young players to fill out the end of the bench is key. As such, NBA Summer League is a great mechanism to get a feel for which prospects in the system could fill that role.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets Today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Live Stream: You can stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets on fuboTV

Philadelphia had a great showing in the Salt Lake City Summer League and will now look to carry that momentum into the Las Vegas event. The Sixers have quite a bit of young talent that should shine in today’s game, but also get minutes in the regular season.

Among their top prospects include two former NBA G League MVPs in Trevelin Queen and Paul Reed. Additionally, Isaiah Joe is a sniper from beyond the arc as a 3-point shooter.

The Nets are headlined by Cam Thomas, who is a prolific young scorer. In their opener, he produced 31 points in 31 minutes as he torched the defense.

Outside of Thomas, Kessler Edwards and Day’Ron Sharpe should be the biggest names to watch in today’s matchup. Both should have a chance to play minutes for Brooklyn in the upcoming season.

Both of these teams have title aspirations in the upcoming season. There’s several players that will be on the court today that could also be playing in the upcoming playoffs.

