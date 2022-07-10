How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday evening in NBA summer league action, the Timberwolves will face off against the Grizzlies featuring summer league star Kenneth Lofton Jr.

The NBA summer league has gotten underway and fans have been excited to have live basketball back on TV. Even though the NBA finals just got over not long ago, it feels like a lot longer due to an already busy offseason. One intriguing game to watch today will feature the Timberwolves taking on the Grizzlies.

How to Watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN U

Live stream the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

In their last game, the Timberwolves ended up defeating the Nuggets by a final score of 85-78. Minnesota was led by forward Josh Minott, who scored 22 points to go along with 10 rebounds. The Timberwolves also feature rookie Wendell Moore Jr., who scored 11 points last game.

On the other side of the court, the Grizzlies are loaded with young talent on their roster. Memphis is coming off of a tough 94-76 loss to the Clippers in its last game. In that game, the Grizzlies were led by Kenneth Lofton Jr., who scored 18 points in the contest.

Both of these teams are expected to be contenders in the western conference this season. It all starts right now with these summer league games. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
10
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
