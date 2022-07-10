How to Watch Warriors vs. Spurs

On day four of NBA summer league in Las Vegas, the Warriors will face the Spurs in a matchup featuring Moses Moody and Josh Primo.

In terms of young talent, the Spurs and Warriors might have the two most loaded rosters at NBA summer league. Both teams have a handful of players that could legitimately emerge as NBA starters in the near future.

As such, the matchup between San Antonio and Golden State will be one of the best on today’s summer league slate.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs Today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Although they’re coming off of a championship, the Warriors also have a ton of young talent. In their first game of summer league, Moses Moody was on fire as he scored 34 points in fewer than 27 minutes.

Additionally, Golden State has Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman as part of its future core. It’s been a while since Wiseman has been healthy, but there’s a chance he plays today.

The Spurs are absolutely loaded with talent. For starters, second-year guard Josh Primo is the face of the summer league roster and is still one of the youngest players in the NBA.

San Antonio also has two excellent rookies that will take the floor today in Blake Wesley and Malaki Branham. In the opening game for the Spurs, Primo and Wesley each produced 20 points.

Moody was the star of the show in the Warriors’ opener while Kuminga struggled tremendously. If both of these former lottery picks are on today, Golden State will be tough to beat.

