How to Watch Rockets vs Spurs

Jabari Smith and his Orlando Magic take on the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Summer League today.

In his first game at the NBA Summer League, third-overall pick Jabari Smith was solid, but not as aggressive or used as much as a player of his caliber could be. He came back with another solid game, but is looking for his standout, headline game still this Summer League as his Rockets take on their in-state rivals in the Spurs today.

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs today:

Game Date: July 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

In his second game Smith had a little better of a showing in Las Vegas with 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots:

Through two games Smith is averaging 11 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots on 9-29 shooting (3-13 from three) against the top two picks, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren.

The sharp-shooting, smooth-scoring big man has the potential to be a high-volume scorer to pair with second-year potential star-level players Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun.

He is working to build out some chemistry with fellow rookies Tari Eason and TyTy Washington, as well as second-year rotation players Josh Christopher, Daishen Nix and Usman Garuba.

On the other side for San Antonio, they are without lottery pick Jeremy Sochan, but have seen some strong flashes from fellow first-round picks Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley.

They have combined for 63 points, eight assists, 13 rebounds and 10 made three-pointers in two games so far.

Regional restrictions may apply.