How to Watch Bucks vs Celtics

The Milwaukee Bucks have found something in MarJon Beauchamp as they take on the Boston Celtics today in Summer League action.

In their first game since last season’s epic Eastern Conference semifinals seven-game battle, the Bucks and Celtics take the court. There will be no Giannis Antetokounmpo or Jayson Tatum here and no stakes beyond getting a look at young talents from the 2022 NBA Draft as well as fringe rotation players to finalize their rosters ahead of training camp this fall.

Beauchamp went for 16 points in his NBA Summer League debut showcasing his athleticism and his shooting for a Milwaukee team that might have found another diamond later in the draft:

While it has only been one game, Beauchamp looks like the real deal for the 2021 NBA Champions as Milwaukee is putting together their roster for another run at a championship starting this fall.

Beauchamp played with the G League Ignite last season opting for the professional route over going to college.

He is a rangy athlete who measured out at 6’6.5 with shoes on with an 8/10 standing reach and a 7’0.75 wingspan.

There is the potential with Beauchamp to be a terrific two-way player, especially if he is able to continue making three-pointers as an already terrific, athletic defender and open-court player.

On the other side for Boston, they do not have a first-round pick in action, but will get a look at JD Davison who in his first game went for 10 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals plus blocks in 28 minutes of action.

