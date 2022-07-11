How to Watch Bucks vs Celtics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Milwaukee Bucks have found something in MarJon Beauchamp as they take on the Boston Celtics today in Summer League action.

In their first game since last season’s epic Eastern Conference semifinals seven-game battle, the Bucks and Celtics take the court. There will be no Giannis Antetokounmpo or Jayson Tatum here and no stakes beyond getting a look at young talents from the 2022 NBA Draft as well as fringe rotation players to finalize their rosters ahead of training camp this fall.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics today:

Game Date: July 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Beauchamp went for 16 points in his NBA Summer League debut showcasing his athleticism and his shooting for a Milwaukee team that might have found another diamond later in the draft:

While it has only been one game, Beauchamp looks like the real deal for the 2021 NBA Champions as Milwaukee is putting together their roster for another run at a championship starting this fall.

Beauchamp played with the G League Ignite last season opting for the professional route over going to college.

He is a rangy athlete who measured out at 6’6.5 with shoes on with an 8/10 standing reach and a 7’0.75 wingspan.

There is the potential with Beauchamp to be a terrific two-way player, especially if he is able to continue making three-pointers as an already terrific, athletic defender and open-court player.

On the other side for Boston, they do not have a first-round pick in action, but will get a look at JD Davison who in his first game went for 10 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals plus blocks in 28 minutes of action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
11
2022

NBA Summer League: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

image
entertainment

How to Watch The Bachelorette Season Premiere

By Quinn Roberts19 seconds ago
Jun 8, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) reacts after guard Jaylen Brown (7) blocks a shot by the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter during game three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bucks vs Celtics

By Kristofer Habbas19 seconds ago
Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Rangers

By Adam Childs19 seconds ago
Jul 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (helmet) reacts with teammates after driving in the winning run with a base hit against the Washington Nationals during the twelfth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (helmet) reacts with teammates after driving in the winning run with a base hit against the Washington Nationals during the twelfth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Jul 5, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) gets high fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Jul 5, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) gets high fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) and second baseman Trevor Story (10) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jul 9, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) is congratulated in the dugout against the Kansas City Royals after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy