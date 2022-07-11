How to Watch Pelicans vs Hawks

Trey Murphy III and the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Atlanta Hawks in NBA Summer League today.

In their first NBA Summer League games both the Pelicans and Hawks struggled to score the ball consistently and look to get on track today. New Orleans will likely be without rookie Dyson Daniels after he injured his ankle and will miss the rest of Summer League. Both teams will get a look at second-year guards in Jose Alvarado and Sharife Cooper today.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks today:

Game Date: July 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Daniels only played in eight minutes before going down with an injury, before he could showcase his overall game that he crafted in the G League last season:

In his eight minutes, Daniels did not get much in on the box score, but hoisted up five field goals missing them all.

Second-year wing Trey Murphy III carried the water for New Orleans with 23 points, eight rebounds and four steals, despite going only 1-9 from three. Murphy went 6-7 from two and 8-8 from the free-throw line as he continues to round out his game despite being known for his shooting.

E.J. Liddell, their second-round pick did not make much of an impact and second-year guard Alvarado sat with a DNP - Coach's Decision.

For Atlanta, they got three points and two assists from second-year guard Cooper, who came into the NBA with the reputation as a high usage guard that can go for 30 points and 10 assists in any college game.

His NBA career has not reflected that between the G League and his 13 games played on the NBA roster.

