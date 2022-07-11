How to Watch Pelicans vs Hawks

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Trey Murphy III and the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Atlanta Hawks in NBA Summer League today.

In their first NBA Summer League games both the Pelicans and Hawks struggled to score the ball consistently and look to get on track today. New Orleans will likely be without rookie Dyson Daniels after he injured his ankle and will miss the rest of Summer League. Both teams will get a look at second-year guards in Jose Alvarado and Sharife Cooper today.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks today:

Game Date: July 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Daniels only played in eight minutes before going down with an injury, before he could showcase his overall game that he crafted in the G League last season:

In his eight minutes, Daniels did not get much in on the box score, but hoisted up five field goals missing them all.

Second-year wing Trey Murphy III carried the water for New Orleans with 23 points, eight rebounds and four steals, despite going only 1-9 from three. Murphy went 6-7 from two and 8-8 from the free-throw line as he continues to round out his game despite being known for his shooting.

E.J. Liddell, their second-round pick did not make much of an impact and second-year guard Alvarado sat with a DNP - Coach's Decision.

For Atlanta, they got three points and two assists from second-year guard Cooper, who came into the NBA with the reputation as a high usage guard that can go for 30 points and 10 assists in any college game.

His NBA career has not reflected that between the G League and his 13 games played on the NBA roster.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
11
2022

NBA Summer League: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Pelicans Cavs Summer League
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans vs Hawks

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Pumas America Liga MX
Soccer

How to Watch Liga MX All Season Long

By Justin Carter40 minutes ago
Max Scherzer
SI Guide

Mets, Braves Continue Race for NL East

By Kevin Sweeney3 hours ago
college soccer
Soccer

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO, England vs Norway

By Christine Brown3 hours ago
Jul 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers center fielder Riley Greene (31) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) and left fielder Willi Castro (9) after he catches a fly ball hit by Chicago White Sox second baseman Josh Harrison (5) during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Jul 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers center fielder Riley Greene (31) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) and left fielder Willi Castro (9) after he catches a fly ball hit by Chicago White Sox second baseman Josh Harrison (5) during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Jun 7, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) greets left fielder Willi Castro (9) crossing home plate and scoring a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at Royals

By Brandon Rush4 hours ago
college soccer
Soccer

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO, Austria vs Northern Ireland

By Christine Brown6 hours ago
sharkfest-770x433
entertainment

How to Watch Backyard Bull Shark, Special Premiere

By Rafael Urbina19 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy