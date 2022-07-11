How to Watch Magic vs Thunder

Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren play today with the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder meeting in NBA Summer League.

The big match of this year's Summer League will happen on Monday, with first overall pick, Paolo Banchero taking on number two overall pick Chet Holmgren. Both young stars feel they are the best prospect in this class and while it is just NBA Summer League, this game between the Magic and Thunder is the first opportunity for bragging rights today.

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder today:

Game Date: July 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Holmgren got started in the Utah Summer League with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks in just under 24 minutes of action:

Round one of this battle came back in November when Duke handed Gonzaga a loss behind 21 points and five rebounds from Banchero just edging out Holmgren’s 16 points and seven rebounds in an 84-81 win.

Technically round two could be looked at as the 2022 NBA Draft where Banchero went one slot ahead of Holmgren, giving him some edge in this new on-court feud.

Banchero already has wins against fellow top four picks Jabari Smith and Keegan Murray as he looks to go three for three today.

For Holmgren, he has been terrific in Summer League so far with 15.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game in his three games between Utah and Las Vegas.

This game has the potential to really bring the highlights and intense play with the mindset and drive of Holmgren and the rhythm that Banchero is in right now as they go head-to-head today.

