How to Watch Hawks vs. Heat: Stream NBA Summer League, TV Channel, Time

The Hawks and Heat take the court in Las Vegas Summer League today.

The Atlanta Hawks (0-2) and Miami Heat (1-0) come into NBA Summer League this year with two different first-round picks that they hope will impact their roster next season. Atlanta took one of the most talented players from college basketball in A.J. Griffin, who underperformed in college, while Miami added another big, athletic shooter in Nikola Jovic.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat today:

Game Date: July 12, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Last week in the Utah Summer League, Jovic scored 25 points in the final game after struggling early.

In his first game in Las Vegas, Jovic underwhelmed again, going scoreless in 14 minutes, missing his only field-goal attempt and two free throws. He did snag four rebounds but was ineffective overall.

This is the setting for Jovic to be aggressive, shoot as many shots as he can and integrate more into the NBA game.

Atlanta has struggled to score and create offense in two games, despite being led by second-year playmaker Sharife Cooper who came out of college with the reputation and resume of an impressive scorer and playmaker, which is the profile of who thrives traditionally in NBA Summer League.

