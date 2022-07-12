How to Watch Celtics vs Warriors: Stream NBA Summer League, TV

Skip to main content

How to Watch Celtics vs Warriors: Live Stream NBA Summer League, TV Channel, Start Time

The Celtics and Warriorscome into tonight's rematch of the NBA finals looking for their what could be either of their second-straight Summer League win

Featuring the NBA2K23 Summer League’s leading scorer, the Warriors might have found their next big star as forward Moses Moody poured in 34 points on 8-of-13 shooting including three three-pointers in his Summer League debut against the Knicks on Friday. The Celtics got a pair of solid performances from their forward Matt Ryan who is averaging 19 points per game so far this summer. Tonight, they face off at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors:

Match Date: July 12, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors game with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Moody, in his second year out of Arkansas, was named the SEC Freshman of the year in 2021 before being selected 14th overall by the Warriors in that summer's NBA Draft. The shooting guard started 11 games for the World Champions averaging 4.4 points per game in 52 appearances last season.

The Warriors selected forward Patrick Baldwin, Jr. 28th overall in last month's draft but he has yet to make his Summer League debut as he recovers from an ankle injury that cost him a chunk of his freshman year at Milwaukee.

Ryan, a 6-foot-7-inch forward out of UT-Chattanooga dropped 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting including six three-pointers in Monday’s 111-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

All 30 NBA teams are playing five games each at the Summer League event with the top two records playing in the Championship Game on Sunday. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on July 16th or 17th.

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) go for the ball during the third quarter in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
