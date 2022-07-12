How to Watch Bulls vs. Raptors: Stream Summer League Online, TV

Skip to main content

How to Watch Bulls vs. Raptors: Live Stream NBA Summer League, TV Channel

The Raptors look to stay undefeated against the Bulls in NBA Summer League today.

The 2022 NBA Summer League rolls into the second week with the Chicago Bulls (1-1) taking on the Toronto Raptors (1-0). These two teams expect to be in the playoffs next season and are filling in the fringes of their roster with their first-round picks and other talents that make up the summer league roster today.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors today:

Game Date: July 12, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Toronto picked up a 20-point win in their first summer league game with rookie big man Christian Koloko going for 12 points, seven and six steals, plus blocks in the game.

In that first game, Toronto got what it hoped for out of Koloko, as the seven-footer was active, athletic, efficient and able to control the game on the defensive end of the floor.

He played on a team in Arizona that sent two other players to the NBA through the first round of the NBA Draft, so he can play a role and maximize his minutes on the court in any setting.

Koloko was most impressive on the defensive end, causing havoc with three steals and three blocks, controlling everything inside, giving Toronto a preview of a new wrinkle they might have next season going big.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
12
2022

NBA Summer League: Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bulls vs. Raptors: Stream Summer League Online, TV

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Breanna Stewart
WNBA

How to Watch Wings at Storm: Live Stream WNBA, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO, Germany vs. Spain: Stream Live

By Christine Brown2 hours ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch, Stream EYBL Championships: Exodus vs Cy Fair

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Fans reach for a home run ball off the bat of Cleveland Guardians shortstop Owen Miller (6) in the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Guardians led 5-0 after four innings. Cleveland Guardians At Cincinnati Reds
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Fans reach for a home run ball off the bat of Cleveland Guardians shortstop Owen Miller (6) in the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Guardians led 5-0 after four innings. Cleveland Guardians At Cincinnati Reds
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Jul 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with Chicago White Sox third base coach Joe McEwing (99) after hitting a two run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

White Sox at Guardians Stream: Watch MLB Online, TV Channel

By Adam Childs4 hours ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Girls High School Basketball

How to Watch, Stream EYBL Championships: Philly Rise vs. North Tartan

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
Soccer Fans
Soccer

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO: Stream Online, TV Channel

By Christine Brown5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy