How to Watch Bulls vs. Raptors: Stream Summer League Online, TV

The Raptors look to stay undefeated against the Bulls in NBA Summer League today.

The 2022 NBA Summer League rolls into the second week with the Chicago Bulls (1-1) taking on the Toronto Raptors (1-0). These two teams expect to be in the playoffs next season and are filling in the fringes of their roster with their first-round picks and other talents that make up the summer league roster today.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors today:

Game Date: July 12, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Toronto picked up a 20-point win in their first summer league game with rookie big man Christian Koloko going for 12 points, seven and six steals, plus blocks in the game.

In that first game, Toronto got what it hoped for out of Koloko, as the seven-footer was active, athletic, efficient and able to control the game on the defensive end of the floor.

He played on a team in Arizona that sent two other players to the NBA through the first round of the NBA Draft, so he can play a role and maximize his minutes on the court in any setting.

Koloko was most impressive on the defensive end, causing havoc with three steals and three blocks, controlling everything inside, giving Toronto a preview of a new wrinkle they might have next season going big.

