How to Watch Mavericks vs Jazz

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz take the court in NBA Summer League today after battling in the playoffs last season.

While you cannot replace a fringe all-star with a second-round pick, the Mavericks have to be very happy with the play of rookie Jaden Hardy this summer. He earned a contract already after being selected No. 37 overall by the Kings before being traded to Dallas. He takes on the Jazz today who are seemingly in full-on rebuild mode after trading All-NBA center Rudy Gobert.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz today:

Game Date: July 11, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Hardy made his summer league debut with 28 points, four rebounds and three assists as the athletic, dynamic guard shined:

During his time in the G League last season, Hardy was up-and-down, despite coming in as the second-ranked player in the class of 2021 per ESPN’s recruiting database.

In 13 games, Hardy played 33 minutes per game averaging 21.2 points (on 19.4 shots), 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game as he struggled to balance his attacking style, playmaking and efficiency all season.

Summer league gives Hardy the outlet to work out some of his game and get a lot of high usage moments, before joining the NBA roster that is controlled by the ultimate high usage player - Luka Doncic.

Utah got a win in their first summer league game behind team defense and 15 points and seven assists from second-year guard Jared Butler.

Rookie second-round pick Johnny Juzang only scored three points on 1-6 from the field and 1-2 from the free-throw line with four rebounds as the former UCLA big-time scorer never got into a rhythm. 

