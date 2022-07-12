How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Nets: Live Stream Summer League, TV

The Grizzlies take on the Nets in week two of NBA Summer League today.

Entering today, the Grizzlies (1-1) and Nets (1-1) are in the same boat after one week of action in Las Vegas. Each team is coming off a win as the young talent on each team looks to build off that with a win today.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets today:

Game Date: July 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Summer League Cam Thomas reminded everyone in Las Vegas of the type of bucket-getter he is with 31 points.

Last season in summer league, Thomas was in his element with the ball in his hands all game and getting to put up as many shots as his heart desired. He is undoubtedly a great one-on-one scorer and gets to showcase that here.

Through two games this year in the summer league, Thomas is averaging 28.5 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game on 40-22-85 splits.

In the last game, second-year wing Santi Aldama went for 22 points, eight rebounds and six steals to lead the way, with rookies Jake LaRavia and David Roddy combining for 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Memphis has a lot of young talent that they are looking to integrate into a potential championship run, while Brooklyn might have a day one starter on its roster if the summer of drama continues with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

