How to Watch Pistons vs Pacers: Stream NBA Summer League Live, TV

The Pistons are unbeaten in Las Vegas heading into Tuesday's NBA Summer League meeting with the Pacers.

The Detroit Pistons (2-0) are one of just five teams left without a loss in this year's NBA Summer League heading into Tuesday's slate of games. The Indiana Pacers (1-1) come in off their first loss as NBA franchises evaluate their own young players while scouting the rest of the available talent.

How to Watch NBA Summer League, Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers, Today:

Game Date: July 12, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream the summer league game between the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Detroit last played on Saturday, riding a big first half before holding on for a 105-99 win over the Wizards. The Pistons were up 59-37 at the break and 2021 second-round pick Isaiah Livers led a balanced attack with 20 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range.

Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and nine boards and Charlie Moore, an undrafted free agent from Miami, dished out seven assists in 15 minutes. First-round pick Jaden Ivey played just five minutes but scored 11 points with two assists before leaving with a right ankle injury.

Indiana took a slim lead into the fourth quarter on Sunday before the Kings came back to take a 103-96 victory. Terry Taylor, an undrafted free agent who played 33 games for the Pacers last season, led the team with 16 points, while Isaiah Jackson grabbed nine rebounds and blocked two shots. First-round pick Bennedict Mathurin scored 15.

Regional restrictions may apply.