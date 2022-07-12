How to Watch Knicks vs Trail Blazers

The fourth day of NBA Summer League closes with the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers today.

The Knicks look to move to 3-0 in the NBA Summer League against the Trail Blazers today. They are one of three teams with a 2-0 record entering today and one of eight teams without a loss so far. New York is featuring a more veteran team here at summer league with second-year talents Quentin Grimes, Miles McBride and Jericho Sims along with second-round pick Trevor Keels.

New York crushed the Bulls (101-69) in their last win behind 24 points from Grimes and three others in double-figures scoring:

This summer has been a solid coming-out party for Grimes as he had an inconsistent role on bench, moving from the back to the front and starting a few games for New York as a rookie to what he is showcasing this summer.

In the six games Grimes started last season he averaged 13.3 points and 3.3 rebounds on 46-44-62 splits in 32 minutes per game as the team went 2-4 overall.

So far in Summer League, he is averaging 24.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists on 43-35-83 splits in 27 minutes per game.

If Grimes can continue this progress he adds another wing scorer and playmaker to New York’s roster with Julius Randle, R.J. Barrett, Evan Fournier and newly acquired Jalen Brunson running the show.

