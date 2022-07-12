How to Watch Knicks vs Trail Blazers

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The fourth day of NBA Summer League closes with the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers today.

The Knicks look to move to 3-0 in the NBA Summer League against the Trail Blazers today. They are one of three teams with a 2-0 record entering today and one of eight teams without a loss so far. New York is featuring a more veteran team here at summer league with second-year talents Quentin Grimes, Miles McBride and Jericho Sims along with second-round pick Trevor Keels.

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Portland Trail Blazers today:

Game Date: July 11, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch New York Knicks vs. Portland Trail Blazers online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

New York crushed the Bulls (101-69) in their last win behind 24 points from Grimes and three others in double-figures scoring:

This summer has been a solid coming-out party for Grimes as he had an inconsistent role on bench, moving from the back to the front and starting a few games for New York as a rookie to what he is showcasing this summer.

In the six games Grimes started last season he averaged 13.3 points and 3.3 rebounds on 46-44-62 splits in 32 minutes per game as the team went 2-4 overall.

So far in Summer League, he is averaging 24.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists on 43-35-83 splits in 27 minutes per game.

If Grimes can continue this progress he adds another wing scorer and playmaker to New York’s roster with Julius Randle, R.J. Barrett, Evan Fournier and newly acquired Jalen Brunson running the show.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
11
2022

NBA Summer League: New York Knicks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

pistons knicks summer league
NBA

How to Watch Knicks vs Trail Blazers

By Kristofer Habbas35 seconds ago
Jul 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (right) is congratulated by left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Jul 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (right) is congratulated by left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Mavericks Summer League
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks vs Jazz

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Jul 5, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on an error by Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (not pictured) during the third inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 5, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on an error by Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (not pictured) during the third inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants Wilmer Flores (41) reacts after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mlb Giants At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Giants

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Soccer

Argentinos Juniors vs. CA Tigre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 9, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics players Elvis Andrus (17) and Ram n Laureano (22) celebrate their 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy