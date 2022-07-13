How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hornets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ochai Agbaji and the Cavaliers take on the Hornets in NBA Summer League action on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers (1-1) and the Hornets (1-1) are in the same boat as teams on the rise in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland needed to get some size and scoring on the perimeter, which Ochai Agbaji brings to the table, while Charlotte is testing out some athletic big men to pair with LaMelo Ball.

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets Today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Agbaji is showing Cleveland what he brings to the table as a shooter and ready to play scorer on the perimeter in NBA Summer League action.

In the most recent summer league game, Agbaji went for eight points and six rebounds, while second round pick Isaiah Mobley added eight points, five rebounds and three assists. The two bring a scoring punch on the perimeter with some size and three-point shooting

On the other side for Charlotte, the team has got 4.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game from rookie first round pick Mark Williams.

He brings size, athleticism and a versatile skill set on both ends of the floor for a team that is building a bright future.

