Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nikola Jovic looks to get back on track for the Heat against the 76ers on Wednesday.

This summer, the Heat (1-1) are trying to unlock something in first-round pick Nikola Jovic while the 76ers (0-2) have a quartet of draft picks from the last two seasons they are continuing to develop.

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

With Joel Embiid anchoring the paint as a bonafide MVP candidate and James Harden signed up at a discounted rate, Philadelphia is on a path that only has one goal in the end: a championship parade.

They added in PJ Tucker and Danuel House to bolster their depth and defensive ability on the perimeter.

Now, they get the summer to look at Paul Reed, Jaden Springer, Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey and how they help accomplish that goal at the end of the bench.

For Miami, it was able to get 25 points from Jovic in the final game of the California Classic, but in Las Vegas, he has combined for zero points, four rebounds and one assist followed by did-not-play due to coach's decision.

This is another opportunity for Miami and Jovic to get some footing this summer, build momentum and gain some momentum on the court.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18671042
NBA

How to Watch Heat vs. 76ers

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_18678305
MLS

How to Watch Orlando City SC at Colorado Rapids

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_18678956_168396175_lowres
MLS

How to Watch New York City FC at FC Dallas

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joshua Creel putts on the 12th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Joshua Creel at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 30, 2020; Truckee, California, USA; Ricky Barnes plays his shot during the first round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ricky Barnes at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 3, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Callum Tarren takes a relief drop with a tournament official next to the 18th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Callum Tarren at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Grayson Murray plays his shot from the 15th fairway during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Grayson Murray at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brett Drewitt at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Robert Garrigus watches as Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez prepares to putt on the 12th green during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Robert Garrigus at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy