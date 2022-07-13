How to Watch Heat vs. 76ers

Nikola Jovic looks to get back on track for the Heat against the 76ers on Wednesday.

This summer, the Heat (1-1) are trying to unlock something in first-round pick Nikola Jovic while the 76ers (0-2) have a quartet of draft picks from the last two seasons they are continuing to develop.

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

With Joel Embiid anchoring the paint as a bonafide MVP candidate and James Harden signed up at a discounted rate, Philadelphia is on a path that only has one goal in the end: a championship parade.

They added in PJ Tucker and Danuel House to bolster their depth and defensive ability on the perimeter.

Now, they get the summer to look at Paul Reed, Jaden Springer, Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey and how they help accomplish that goal at the end of the bench.

For Miami, it was able to get 25 points from Jovic in the final game of the California Classic, but in Las Vegas, he has combined for zero points, four rebounds and one assist followed by did-not-play due to coach's decision.

This is another opportunity for Miami and Jovic to get some footing this summer, build momentum and gain some momentum on the court.

