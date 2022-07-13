How to Watch Kings vs. Thunder

The game of the day features Keegan Murray and the Kings vs. Chet Holmgren and the Thunder on Wednesday.

Most of the big matchups for this summer’s NBA summer league have taken place, but today features a prime-time matchup between two top-four picks in the 2022 NBA draft. Keegan Murray has outperformed expectations with the Kings (1-1) as he takes on Chet Holmgren and the Thunder (1-1) today.

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

In two games here at the Las Vegas summer league, Murray has averaged 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on 44-48-76% shooting splits. That is coming off three games in the California Classic where he averaged 19.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game on 51-44-100 splits.

When Murray went fourth overall in the NBA Draft, there were more jokes as the Kings passed on a dynamic guard that could prove to be one of the best players in the class in Jaden Ivey.

Murray has showcased his ability as a scorer, shooter and that he can play with or without the ball this summer.

On the other side, Holmgren went for 17.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 4.0 blocks per game in two games at the Utah Summer League on 50-42-100 splits and since coming to Las Vegas, has averaged 14.0, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game on 50-40-100% shooting splits in two more games.

