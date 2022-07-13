How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Bucks: Stream NBA Summer League Live

Skip to main content

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Bucks: Live Stream NBA Summer League, TV Channel, Start Time

NBA Summer League action will feature the Timberwolves playing the Bucks on Wednesday,

Last season the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) made a jump, getting into the playoffs for the first time in four years, while the Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) took a step back after winning the championship, falling in the second round. 

Both rosters are set with their young stars and veterans, making the NBA Summer League important for every young player looking to make the roster and potentially the rotation.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks Today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Through two games in NBA Summer League, Milwaukee might have found a rotation player in first round pick MarJon Beauchamp. They took him with the No. 24 pick in the first round after he spent a season with the G League Ignite. So far in his two games Beauchamp is averaging 15.5 points.

Beauchamp is taking full advantage of his time in the NBA Summer League and playing efficient, team basketball. It is giving Milwaukee a preview of what he will look like playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

