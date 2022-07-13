How to Watch Suns vs. Mavericks: Stream NBA Summer League, TV

The Suns and the Mavericks meet on Tuesday night in NBA Summer League action.

The last time Dallas and Phoenix met, it was in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals. The stakes are considerably lower on Tuesday night as the Suns (1-1) take on the Mavericks (0-2) in the NBA2K23 Summer League as both teams get an opportunity to evaluate potential additions to their rosters.

How to Watch NBA Summer League, Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks, Today:

Game Date: July 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the summer league game between the Suns and Mavericks on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Phoenix had no picks in the recent NBA draft and lost badly on Sunday, falling to the Wizards 97-72. Ish Wainright, an undrafted rookie who appeared in 45 games for the Suns last season, scored 11 points as the club shot just 34.9% in the game. Free agent Louis King scored 10 points.

Dallas fell to the Jazz on Monday, 83-82, never getting off a shot in its final possession. Jerrick Harding, who played the last two seasons in the Czech Republic, scored 18 points for the Mavericks while A.J. Lawson, who spent last season with College Park in the G League, posted a double-double with 15 points and 12 boards.

Jaden Hardy, a second-round pick from the Kings on draft night, finished with 14 points and five assists, but committed seven turnovers.

Regional restrictions may apply.