How to Watch Lakers vs. Clippers: Live Stream NBA Summer League, TV Channel, Start Time

The battle of Los Angeles puts the Lakers and Clippers on the court in NBA Summer League today.

The Los Angeles Clippers (1-0) have started off with a win in Las Vegas to begin NBA Summer League as their in-building rival Lakers (0-2) are winless. That is exactly what Steve Balmer and the Clippers hope to replicate next season with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and a deep roster with eyes on a championship and taking the city from LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers today:

Game Date: July 12, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers online with fuboTV:

The Clippers won with balance in their only game this season with balanced scoring as five different players were able to score in double-figures:

In their win, the Clippers saw their second-round pick, big man Moussa Diabate add in 10 points and seven rebounds in 22 minutes. He looked good in the middle, opening up opportunities for the perimeter players to make shots.

Second-year talent Brandon (B.J.) Boston added in 15 points on 3-5 shooting from three showing his growth.

Boston came into college two years ago as one of the most sought-after talents and a projected Top 10 pick, then struggled to the point where he was a second-round pick of the Clippers in last year's draft.

The Clippers have a very deep and talented roster for the season, making Summer League a crucial opportunity for players like Diabate, Boston and others to make an impact.

For the Lakers, they are showcasing legends kids with Scotty Pippen Jr. and Shareef O’Neal.

How To Watch

July
12
2022

NBA Summer League: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
