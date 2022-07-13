How to Watch Raptors vs. Jazz: Stream NBA Summer League Live, TV

The Raptors take on Jared Butler and the Jazz in Las Vegas summer league action on Wednesday.

The Jazz (2-0) look to remain the only undefeated team in Las Vegas at the NBA Summer League as they take on the Raptors (1-1). This has been a summer of drama and rebuilding for Utah after trading all-world defender Rudy Gobert as it continues to be the most confusing team in the NBA this summer.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Jared Butler was the entire offense in its last game, getting up 22 shots and dishing out 10 assists along with four turnovers. He was not as efficient as he was in college shooting, hitting just three of his 22 shot attempts with only nine points, but Butler had his game to be the star.

Down the stretch, Tacko Fall rebounded a missed Butler layup to get a huge bucket before Juzang knocked down a three off of a Butler pass to win the game.

Utah is rebuilding and getting moments from Butler, Juzang, Fall and others this summer will go a long way for that process.

In his last game, Christian Koloko went for five points, four rebounds and three blocks in his 22 minutes of action as a starter for Toronto.

Koloko is adding another wrinkle for Toronto as a true seven-footer that can patrol the paint as a defender.

Regional restrictions may apply.