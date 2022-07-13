How to Watch Wizards vs. Pelicans: Stream NBA Summer League, TV

Johnny Davis and the Wizards take on the rising Pelicans in NBA Summer League action on Wednesday.

The Washington Wizards (1-1) and New Orleans Pelicans (1-1) come in with two games each under their belts at the NBA Summer League. Washington is breaking in several young prospects, including first round pick Johnny Davis. He brings playmaking and size to the perimeter for the team as they build around Bradley Beal going forward.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: July 13, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans on fuboTV:

Trey Murphy III flashed his potential with 30 points for New Orleans in the last Summer League game.

Last season Murphy III came in as a first round pick with a lot of promise as a shooter and defender on the wing. In the NBA he put up 15 points in his one start and averaged 5.4 points per game in 62 games in the regular season, followed by 5.2 points per game in six playoff games for New Orleans.

In Davis’ first two summer league games he went for six points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in a loss to the Pistons. Then he went for 11 points and four rebounds in their last game, a win over the Suns.

Regional restrictions may apply.