How to Watch Hawks vs. Spurs: Stream NBA Summer League, TV Channel

After trading for Dejounte Murray, the Hawks look to beat the Spurs in NBA summer league action on Thursday.

The San Antonio Spurs (0-3) started their season of tanking by trading All-Star guard Dejounte Murray and then continued that into NBA summer league as one of only two teams without a win. They take on an Atlanta Hawks (1-2) team that is not playing that much better as their draft picks from the last two drafts are either unavailable or not performing at a high level.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs today:

Game Date: July 14, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

In that Hawks win, the team had good balance and scoring. Martin led the way with 21 points on only 14 shots, but the team also got 18 points from Chaudee Brown Jr. on 11 shots and 15 points from Chris Clemons off the bench on eight shots.

They were much more efficient, which led to their only win of the summer so far.

Sharife Cooper added in four points and nine assists while focusing more on setting the table and getting his teammates involved in the action with just three turnovers.

For San Antonio, the Spurs were again without rookie Jeremy Sochan and second-year shooter Joe Wieskamp. They also sat second-year guard Joshua Primo.

San Antonio did get another good game from its first-round picks as Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley combined for 34 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Regional restrictions may apply.