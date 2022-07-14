Skip to main content

How to Watch Hawks vs. Spurs: Stream NBA Summer League, TV Channel, Start Time

After trading for Dejounte Murray, the Hawks look to beat the Spurs in NBA summer league action on Thursday.

The San Antonio Spurs (0-3) started their season of tanking by trading All-Star guard Dejounte Murray and then continued that into NBA summer league as one of only two teams without a win. They take on an Atlanta Hawks (1-2) team that is not playing that much better as their draft picks from the last two drafts are either unavailable or not performing at a high level.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs today:

Game Date: July 14, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

In that Hawks win, the team had good balance and scoring. Martin led the way with 21 points on only 14 shots, but the team also got 18 points from Chaudee Brown Jr. on 11 shots and 15 points from Chris Clemons off the bench on eight shots.

They were much more efficient, which led to their only win of the summer so far.

Sharife Cooper added in four points and nine assists while focusing more on setting the table and getting his teammates involved in the action with just three turnovers.

For San Antonio, the Spurs were again without rookie Jeremy Sochan and second-year shooter Joe Wieskamp. They also sat second-year guard Joshua Primo.

San Antonio did get another good game from its first-round picks as Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley combined for 34 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
14
2022

Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18694164
NBA

How to Watch Hawks vs. Spurs: Stream NBA Summer League, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
MEMPHIS SUMMER LEAGUE
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Celtics: Stream NBA Summer League

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
Jul 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Reyes Moronta (45) stands on the mound as Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jul 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Reyes Moronta (45) stands on the mound as Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
imago1013161387h
Cycling

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 12: Stream Live Online

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
soccer fans
Soccer

How to Watch UEFA Women's Europe: Stream France vs. Belgium, TV

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Allie Quigley shoots in the 2022 WNBA three-point contest.
SI Guide

League-Leading Sky Look to Stay Hot vs. Sparks

By Kevin Sweeney2 hours ago
USATSI_8704804
entertainment

In a Summer Sports Slump? 11 Movies to Watch This Summer

By Claire Kuwana2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy