How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Rockets

The Trail Blazers and Rockets are part of a huge logjam of 2-1 teams as summer league winds down on Thursday.

Both the Trail Blazers (2-1) and Rockets (2-1) enter play on Thursday night having won two straight in the summer league following opening losses. Portland has shut down seventh-overall pick Shaeden Sharpe because of a shoulder injury, while second-overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. has averaged 30.1 minutes a game for Houston.

How to Watch NBA Summer League, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets, Today:

Game Date: July 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets summer league game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Trail Blazers pulled away from the Knicks on Monday after trailing by as much as 15, winning an 88-77 score. Trendon Watford, who played in 48 games as an undrafted rookie in 2021-22, finished with 18 points for Portland while second-round pick Jabari Walker from Colorado went for 16 points and 13 rebounds.

The Rockets pulled away from the Spurs for a 97-84 win on Monday, erasing an 18-point deficit in the comeback. Tari Eason, the 17th overall selection from LSU, dropped 22 points to go with 11 boards, while Smith finished with 19 points in his best showing in Las Vegas, hitting six-of-12 from the floor and three-of-five from three-point land.

Second-year prospects Daishen Nix and Josh Christopher scored 18 points each for Houston.

