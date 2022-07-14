How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Rockets

Skip to main content

How to Watch NBA Summer League: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Trail Blazers and Rockets are part of a huge logjam of 2-1 teams as summer league winds down on Thursday.

Both the Trail Blazers (2-1) and Rockets (2-1) enter play on Thursday night having won two straight in the summer league following opening losses. Portland has shut down seventh-overall pick Shaeden Sharpe because of a shoulder injury, while second-overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. has averaged 30.1 minutes a game for Houston.

How to Watch NBA Summer League, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets, Today:

Game Date: July 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets summer league game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Trail Blazers pulled away from the Knicks on Monday after trailing by as much as 15, winning an 88-77 score. Trendon Watford, who played in 48 games as an undrafted rookie in 2021-22, finished with 18 points for Portland while second-round pick Jabari Walker from Colorado went for 16 points and 13 rebounds.

The Rockets pulled away from the Spurs for a 97-84 win on Monday, erasing an 18-point deficit in the comeback. Tari Eason, the 17th overall selection from LSU, dropped 22 points to go with 11 boards, while Smith finished with 19 points in his best showing in Las Vegas, hitting six-of-12 from the floor and three-of-five from three-point land.

Second-year prospects Daishen Nix and Josh Christopher scored 18 points each for Houston.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
14
2022

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18692188
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Giants

By Phil Watson24 seconds ago
USATSI_18693933
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Rockets

By Phil Watson24 seconds ago
Jul 13, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) is greeted by Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) is greeted by Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) and designated hitter Corey Seager (5) celebrate Seager scoring against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) and designated hitter Corey Seager (5) celebrate Seager scoring against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
imago0041693975h
Soccer

How to Watch HFX Wanderers FC at Cavalry FC

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy