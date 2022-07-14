Bulls vs. Hornets stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Bulls (2-1) and Hornets (2-1) come in tied at the top of the standings in the 2022 Las Vegas NBA Summer League, with one team staying at the top of the standings after today. There are only four days left in the NBA’s summer fun starting today as each team looks to make a run at a summer championship.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets today:

Game Date: July 14, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Mark Williams had one of his better performances of the summer with 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks plus steals leading his team to a win over the Cavaliers in their last game:

This summer has been a strong showing for Williams for Charlotte. He was not drafted to be Joel Embiid or Nikola Jokic, that is not Williams' game. He has been a steady force inside with 6.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks plus steals per game.

On the other side, Chicago has gotten quality play from their rookie out of Arizona. Dalen Terry is averaging 12.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game as the rookie wing continues to impress.

Both rookies bring their respective teams depth in an NBA that is getting deeper and more talented.

