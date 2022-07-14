How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pistons: Stream NBA Summer League

The Pistons look to stay atop the NBA summer league against the Cavaliers on Thursday.

The Pistons (2-1) are coming off their first loss in Las Vegas summer league and look to get back on track with just a few days left to build their record for a potential championship game. They take on the Cavaliers (1-2), who are also coming off a loss and could see their playoff hopes here in summer league fade with another loss today.

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons today:

Game Date: July 14, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Early in summer league, Jaden Ivey went for 20 points, six assists and six rebounds in an electric showing of what he brings to the table opposite star playmaker Cade Cunningham for Detroit.

In its recent loss, Detroit sat rookie Jaden Ivey and third-year big man Isaiah Stewart, the former due to injury and the latter, a coach's decision.

That left the Pistons' other first-round pick, Jalen Duran, alone, though he was efficient with 12 points on nine shots in 23 minutes adding in three rebounds and two assists in his limited action.

Despite the loss, rookie Ochai Agbaji had his best game going for 24 points, three rebounds and three steals. He was efficient on his game and took it to the Hornets all game long.

Fellow rookie and brother to Cleveland’s cornerstone star, Evan Mobley, Isaiah. had a strong game across the board with eight points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

He did not shoot it very efficiently, but that is what summer league is for. To get up as many shots as possible and play into a rhythm.

