How to Watch Knicks vs. Magic

The Magic continue NBA summer league against the Knicks on Thursday but will be without Paolo Banchero.

The Knicks (2-1) and Magic (2-1) are tied at the top of the standings in the 2022 NBA summer league in Las Vegas, with one team leaving today still tied at the top of the standings and in a great position to contend for the summer championship. Rookie Paolo Banchero has carried his team all summer as a true star and part of a very bright Orlando future.

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic today:

Game Date: July 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Banchero has been one of the biggest stars of the 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and was mic’d up for parts of it.

In two games, Banchero is averaging 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and most importantly, 3.5 steals plus blocks on the defensive end. He has really shown flashes of how he can use his size and athleticism on the defensive end, which was not something he was asked to do in college.

He already has a game-winning block and assist in a game and is carrying this team like an NBA star on great efficiency with 41-50-80% shooting splits getting to the line 10 times per game.

On the other side for New York, it has seen second-year wing Quentin Grimes step up to play great overall basketball. He is averaging 24.0 points, 4.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

Fellow second-year playmaker Miles McBride is right there with Grimes this summer, averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

This game could steal the show with the amount of great, developing talent on both sides of the court.

