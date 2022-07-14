How to Watch Mavericks vs. Bucks

The Mavericks come off of a cold shooting in blowout loss to take on Bucks on Thursday in NBA summer league action.

The Mavericks (1-2) look to bounce back from a blowout handed to them on Tuesday when they take on the Bucks (2-1) in the Las Vegas summer league on Thursday night.

How to Watch NBA Summer League, Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Today:

Game Date: July 14, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks summer league game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Milwaukee shut down the Timberwolves on Wednesday, pulling away in the fourth quarter for an 87-75 win. Two-way player Sando Mamukelashvili went for a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds and first-round pick MarJon Beauchamp, who played with the G-League Ignite last season, dropped in 15 points.

Dallas was hammered by the Suns 105-78 on Tuesday. The Mavs trailed by 22 at halftime, trailed by as much as 37, and never led.

Second-round pick Jaden Hardy, who played with Beauchamp with the Ignite, scored 11 points in 26 minutes but was just four-of-15. Jerrick Harding, who played the last two years in the Czech Republic, led the Mavericks with 20 points.

Milwaukee also has Rayjon Tucker, a three-year NBA veteran, on its roster. He was waived on July 5 and signed a training-camp deal two days later. Tucker scored 15 points with six assists in two games for the Bucks last April.

Undrafted rookie AJ Green of Northern Iowa signed a two-way contract on July 1 and is averaging 6.7 points in 15.8 minutes a game in Las Vegas, going eight-of-23 overall and four-of-17 from deep.

Regional restrictions may apply.